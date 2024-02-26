2024 Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade details released

The Goshen Village Police Department has released the details of the upcoming Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade, slated to start at 2 p.m. on March 10 at the Orange County Government Center from Scotchtown Ave. in Goshen.

Here’s the route the parade will take: From Scotchtown Ave., the parade will turn left onto Montgomery St., then left onto N. Church St., another left onto Main St., a left onto Erie St., and then a right back to the Orange County Government Center. The total route is about a mile.

According to Goshen Village Police, there will be no parking on the parade route from 12 p.m. until the parade’s conclusion; the route will be closed to all but parade participants from 1 p.m. until the parade ends.

Non-parade traffic should avoid Erie St., Scotchtown Ave., and Main St. in the area of the Orange County Government Center, as heavy traffic congestion is expected.

Public parking is available at the municipal lots on Maplewood Terr. behind Village Hall, Greenwich Ave. behind Berkshire Bank, Grand St. behind the police station, North Church St. at the DPW lot by Kwik-Stop, and the county lot on Court Lane across from the Board of Elections.

Handicapped parking will be available in the Berkshire Bank parking lot. Public restroom facilities will be available on Webster Ave., near the Square. The Reviewing Stand will be located on Main St. by Church Park.

No open containers will be allowed.