2024 eclipse in photos

On April 8, 2024, the Orange County area enjoyed a solar eclipse, a rare cosmic event for the U.S. when the moon gradually blocks the sun, sending the area into temporary darkness in the middle of the day.

Onlookers donned their eclipse glasses to capture a glimpse of the sun disappearing behind the moon. While the sun was completely covered by the moon in upstate NY, at about 3:25 p.m. that day, our region enjoyed a coverage rate of 89%, meaning just a sliver of the sun could still be seen.

Some local schools distributed glasses and held viewings on their lawns after an early dismissal in honor of the historic event. Select libraries and government offices also closed to observe the eclipse. The entire event was concluded by 4:36 p.m.

For those who missed it, don’t worry, New York’s next total solar eclipse will take place in 2079. And if you don’t feel like keeping your eclipse glasses, organizations such as Astronomers Without Borders and Eclipse Glasses USA are collecting them to be donated to communities across the globe who will be experiencing their own solar eclipses in the months and years to come.