x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

2024 eclipse in photos

Central Valley. New York’s next total solar eclipse will take place in 2079.

Central Valley NY /
| 09 Apr 2024 | 03:30
    Warwick resident Robert Breese captured the eclipse about halfway through its coverage.
    Warwick resident Robert Breese captured the eclipse about halfway through its coverage. ( Photo by Robert Breese)
    As students got on the bus, some stopped to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.
    As students got on the bus, some stopped to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    A Monroe-Woodbury Middle School student takes a look up at the eclipse on his way out of school.
    A Monroe-Woodbury Middle School student takes a look up at the eclipse on his way out of school. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Monroe-Woodbury faculty and staff take a look at the eclipse on Monday afternoon.
    Monroe-Woodbury faculty and staff take a look at the eclipse on Monday afternoon. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Monroe-Woodbury faculty and staff take a look at the eclipse on Monday afternoon.
    Monroe-Woodbury faculty and staff take a look at the eclipse on Monday afternoon. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Middle schoolers safely view the eclipse as they load on to their buses on Monday.
    Middle schoolers safely view the eclipse as they load on to their buses on Monday. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Pine Tree Elementary School students watch as the eclipse slowly takes place.
    Pine Tree Elementary School students watch as the eclipse slowly takes place. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Pine Tree Elementary School students and teachers watch the eclipse together.
    Pine Tree Elementary School students and teachers watch the eclipse together. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Pine Tree Elementary students view the eclipse through special glasses.
    Pine Tree Elementary students view the eclipse through special glasses. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)

On April 8, 2024, the Orange County area enjoyed a solar eclipse, a rare cosmic event for the U.S. when the moon gradually blocks the sun, sending the area into temporary darkness in the middle of the day.

Onlookers donned their eclipse glasses to capture a glimpse of the sun disappearing behind the moon. While the sun was completely covered by the moon in upstate NY, at about 3:25 p.m. that day, our region enjoyed a coverage rate of 89%, meaning just a sliver of the sun could still be seen.

Some local schools distributed glasses and held viewings on their lawns after an early dismissal in honor of the historic event. Select libraries and government offices also closed to observe the eclipse. The entire event was concluded by 4:36 p.m.

For those who missed it, don’t worry, New York’s next total solar eclipse will take place in 2079. And if you don’t feel like keeping your eclipse glasses, organizations such as Astronomers Without Borders and Eclipse Glasses USA are collecting them to be donated to communities across the globe who will be experiencing their own solar eclipses in the months and years to come.