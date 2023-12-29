Local doctor pens book demystifying ‘the human machine’ and chronic pain

For those in search of pain management solutions, Warwick-based chiropractor Dr. Calvin Hargis may have some useful tips in his new book, “Healing the Human Machine: Ending spinal, joint and muscular pain,” available through Amazon.

Dr. Hargis, a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Palmer Chiropractic College and a board-certified chiropractic orthopedist, has extensive knowledge of how the body works, with 42 years of experience.

In his book, Dr. Hargis shows ways people can manage their chronic pain without the use of addictive opioids or other pain killers, and instead with a focus on the underlying causes of that pain, such as unhealed soft tissue damage. He says that often these injuries don’t heal and continue to cause pain due to bad advice — like improper stretching, use of heat, or even massage that can disrupt or prevent adequate healing of the inflamed tissue.

He also highlights what he considers misconceptions about the way our bodies function. “We are ‘human machines’ and must be balanced and level to better withstand the stresses of life,” he told The Warwick Advertiser. “For instance, a difference in leg length is the largest contributor to hip degeneration, disc herniation and scoliosis, and yet radiologists never comment on such discrepancies when seen on x-ray.”

He added, “Every painful condition — low back, shoulder, neck, knee, etc. — has its own set of postural considerations, and therapies to aid and mistakes to avoid. For instance, when one has low back pain, one should avoid side sleeping, as the downward side is stretched in this position and will prevent healing.”

Of course, that’s just one example of the hundreds of tips in his book, which delves into dozens of common conditions and explains their remedies.

In his book, Dr. Hargis also notes the limitations within the medical industry to explore the root cause of such pain. As an example, he said that in 2015, only 15% of the 141 medical schools in the U.S. mandated any training in the treatment or diagnosis of musculoskeletal conditions like joint and spinal pain. Of the 15% that did, he said the instruction lasted between one and three weeks. “This deficient training is wreaking havoc in health care delivery and costing billions of dollars on wasted procedures, tests, and prolonged disability.”

When asked what inspired him to write this book, the first of his career, Dr. Hargis explained, “Over my lengthy career I’ve treated thousands of people in chronic pain and none of them have known how to manage their pain and heal themselves. This is due to the bad advice and the common and inappropriate therapies used by the vast majority of health providers. I wanted to write a book for the lay pain sufferer to give them the information they need to heal. ‘Healing the Human Machine’ offers concrete advice for a host of the most common musculoskeletal conditions that readers can start applying on day one to help them get off the ‘pain merry-go-round’. It also explains in detail how we injure ourselves and why certain methodologies heal us and others keep us in pain.”

Dr. Hargis has lived in Warwick with his wife since 1981 and has extensive roots in this community. All four of his children attended Warwick schools and he is an active member, and past president, of the Warwick Rotary. In addition to maintaining his practice and writing this book, Dr. Hargis holds four utility patents, three of which are for medical devices. He also is a board-certified neurofeedback therapist and maintains a practice in that field, as well as his chiropractic practice.

For more information, visit his website at warwickbrainandspinetherapy.com or call 845-986-5500.