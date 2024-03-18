Leadership speaker series features national security expert

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus recently hosted a leadership speaker series event at the County’s Emergency Services Center featuring Vance Serchuk, a purported expert on national security and geopolitics.

Serchuk is also a navy reservist intelligence officer who recently returned from Ukraine. He’s also an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. He previously served as a senior foreign policy advisor to Senator Joseph Lieberman and as a professional staff member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“The session with Vance Serchuk was an engaging dialogue, during which he generously shared his expertise and offered leadership insights,” said Neuhaus. “His observations from his recent trip to Ukraine and his thoughts about what the war means for America’s national security are invaluable for the public to hear.”

In addition to the live event, the inaugural Leadership Speaker Series is now available on YouTube. The Leadership Speaker Series is set to continue, with future events being planned that will build on the first two gatherings.

For more information, contact Mary Pat Smith at 845-291-4718.