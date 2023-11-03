County hires two new attorneys for DA’s office

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, November 3, that his office has hired two experienced assistant district attorneys as well as two typists. According to the announcement, the assistant district attorneys have over 20 years of combined legal experience. The typists were hired to assist with discovery compliance matters.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Bettinelli received her juris doctor from New York University School of Law, her Master of Arts from Yale, and her Bachelor of Arts from Columbia. She is admitted to the New York, California, and Connecticut bars and most recently served as an assistant United States attorney for the Central District of California. She is assigned to the Appeals Bureau.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Maggiore received her juris doctor from New York Law and previously worked at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office before joining the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. After a time in private practice, Maggiore has rejoined the office and is assigned to the Felony Bureau.

“I am thrilled that two talented and experienced attorneys have joined the office,” said Hoovler. “We continue to meet the challenges imposed by recent criminal justice reforms and these newly hired attorneys and support staff are an important step in that direction. I look forward to their work on behalf of the office and to our continued ability to seek justice for the citizens of the county.”