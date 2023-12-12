Yisroel Weiss honored by EXIT Realty Corp. International

Yisroel Weiss, sales representative with EXIT Realty Venture in Monroe, was honored with the Bronze Award in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year, July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

“Forward-thinking, dedicated real estate professionals like Yisroel who put the needs of their clients first are the ones who will succeed year in and year out regardless of extenuating circumstances, said EXIT Realty Co-Chair Tammi Bonnell. “It’s because of our associates’ devotion to their craft, their clients, their community and to one another that EXIT is thriving in the markets we serve across North America. We extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes for continued success.”

Over the past year, the real estate market in many areas of the country saw a correction to a more sustainable pace following the buying and selling frenzy of the past few years. Experienced and knowledgeable real estate professionals continue to be the go-to trusted advisors for those navigating the changing market.

EXIT Realty is home to thousands of such professionals across the U.S. and Canada and recently the corporate head office recognized the outstanding achievement of its realtors during an awards ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, Calif. The ceremony was a highlight of the company’s annual convention, presided over by EXIT Realty Corp. International Founder and Chairman Steve Morris.

For more information, visit exitrealty.com or joinexitrealty.com.