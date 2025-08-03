‘Wings for a Cause’ fundraising for nonprofits

Volunteer registration is now open for “Wings for a Cause” - a fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits, civic organizations, and community-minded businesses.

Taking place Aug. 23-24, 2025, at the Orange County Airport in Montgomery, the New York Air Show offers organizations the chance to earn donations by providing volunteer support during the weekend’s festivities. Volunteer roles include assisting with parking, ticketing, concessions, hospitality, guest services, event set-up, and more.

Groups providing 10 volunteers for one day will receive $625, while those providing 20 volunteers per day for both days can earn up to $2,500 each day. All funds go directly to the participating nonprofit or a charity of their choosing.

“’Wings for A Cause’ is more than a fundraiser, it’s a chance to be part of an inspiring, patriotic event while supporting organizations that strengthen the community,” said the New York Airshow’s Steve Webster. “Parking is especially beneficial to groups with 20 and more volunteers.”

Businesses are also encouraged to participate by forming volunteer teams and designating a local nonprofit to receive the donation, providing a meaningful way to boost employee engagement and fulfill corporate social responsibility goals.

The 2025 show is expected to draw thousands of attendees and will feature a spectacular lineup, including the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, F-22 Raptor Demo Team, and an array of elite military and civilian performers.

Volunteer shift options are available for both single-day and full weekend commitments. To be eligible for donation payments, groups must ensure all volunteers arrive on time and complete their scheduled shift.

“Wings for a Cause” transforms service hours into real financial support for youth sports teams, veterans’ groups, school clubs, faith-based organizations, and local business.

To register an organization or to learn more, log onto https://air.show/ny-info/ or email volunteers@air.show.