Village of Monroe hiring for building department roles

The Village of Monroe is currently accepting resumes for a part-time assistant building inspector III to perform fire and property maintenance inspections. The ideal candidate shall be an active certified New York state code enforcement official or certified New York state building safety inspector or have three years of experience in construction, fire safety or firefighting, as well as possess a valid New York driver’s license. Appointee will be subject to a background check, and will work 20 hours per week. Hourly salary is dependent on experience.



If interested, please send your letter of interest and resume to:

Village of Monroe

Attn: Village Clerk

7 Stage Road

Monroe, NY 10950

clerk@villageofmonroe.org

The village is also accepting applications for a part-time clerk in its building and code enforcement department. This person will be responsible for greeting the public and answering phone calls , processing building permits and inspection requests, maintaining department records and files, preparing correspondence and reports, and assisting with scheduling and general office support.

Qualification sought include strong communication and customer service skills (bilingual in Spanish a plus), proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and the ability to multitask and work independently. Prior office/clerical experience is preferred.

The Orange County Application for Employment can be downloaded from the Village’s website, www.villageofmonroe.org, or picked up in the Village Clerk’s Office, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY. Candidates will be subject to an appropriate background check. Send resume and cover letter to Village of Monroe, c/o Village Clerk, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.