Village of Monroe Farmers Market will appear on Sundays through Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commuter parking lot on Millpond Parkway.

Vendors include:

The Ladybug’s Garden

Doc Pickle

Cano Coffee Company

Florida Bakery & Deli

Tupperware

Cherub Cakes

North Wind Bread Co.

R & G Produce, LLC

Right from the Hive

Hot Donna Soap