Village moves forward with NY Forward

Village of Monroe continues to build momentum around its application for New York State’s NY Forward (NYF) program.

Inspired by the successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward helps villages and hamlets like Monroe grow stronger by supporting projects that expand housing choices, boost small businesses, improve public spaces, and make downtown areas safer and more welcoming for everyone.

Since announcing its intent to apply, the Village of Monroe has been working hand-in-hand with the community to shape a shared vision for the future by holding collaborative planning sessions with the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce; mailing over 300 postcards to local residents and businesses within the proposed NYF area; advancing design and cost updates for public improvement projects; and meeting with property owners and small businesses to explore building upgrades and redevelopment ideas.

The proposed NYF project area centers around Monroe’s traditional downtown — Crane Park, Mill Pond Parkway, Lake Street, and Stage Road — and stretches into key corridors along Route 17M, Maple Avenue, and Spring Street, which includes the village’s shops, parks, historic sites, and gathering spaces.

A public workshop is being planned for late October to share the full slate of projects under consideration, which include ideas to improve our parks and public spaces, make area streets more walkable, create more housing options, and support the storefronts that make Monroe’s downtown unique.

“NY Forward is about shaping the future of our downtown together,” Mayor Neil Dwyer said. “We’ve been inspired by the ideas and energy coming from local property owners, business leaders, and residents—and there’s still time to get involved. If you’ve got a vision or a project in mind, we want to hear from you.”

Property owners, businesses, and community members with a project idea are encouraged to reach out to Devin Bulger with questions or plans by emailing dbulger@labellapc.com or calling (518) 824-1942. The Project Interest Form can be downloaded by logging onto https://shorturl.at/8LrIW.