Turkey donations sought

American Legion Post 488 in Monroe is again looking for the community’s involvement to help needy veterans make their own Thanksgiving dinners by donating turkeys, turkey breasts or hams to the organization.

Past Commander Marty Currid said that many men and women who have served don’t have enough food for their pantries, let alone for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. He added many people donate the free turkeys, turkey breasts and hams that they earn at Shoprite through Shoprite points.

Donors can stop by the American Legion Hall after 2:00 p.m. any day with their donations. In anticipation of your generosity, please accept our sincere thanks and good wishes to all at this very special time of year.