SUNY Orange Foundation appoints new board member

The SUNY Orange Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Filippini, chief information officer for Garnet Health, to its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the SUNY Orange Foundation Board of Directors, I am so pleased to have Craig join us in our effort to support the success of SUNY Orange students. As a fellow graduate of SUNY Orange, and an accomplished technology and healthcare executive, he brings a unique and valuable perspective to our board. I want to thank him for his volunteer spirit and I know we all look forward to working with him,” said Chris Gomez, SUNY Orange Foundation Board president.

Filippini oversees information technology, communications and biomedical engineering for Garnet Health, and works for the continued advancement of technology for Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills, Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Doctors. Filippini was previously associate chief information officer at Garnet Health. He oversaw communications and combined information technology teams, and served as a member of the IT Innovation and Technology committees. He joined Garnet in 2016 as administrator of information technology, and was responsible for the information technology technical teams, and the communications department. Before his time at Garnet, Filippini was the vice president and chief information officer at SRSsoft, a national electronic health record company.

He earned his Associates degree in computer information technology at SUNY Orange and then went on to attend Mount Saint Mary College where he received a bachelor’s degree in information technology, and a master’s degree in business administration. He holds more than a dozen technical certifications, including enterprise administrator certification from Microsoft, and IT service management from ITIL certification.

“As a SUNY Orange graduate and lifelong community resident, it is an honor to serve as a member of the Foundation Board. I look forward to working with the other board members in advancing the opportunities of our student body,” Filippini said.

The mission of SUNY Orange Foundation & Alumni Engagement is to raise and distribute funds, build a strong alumni network, and foster lasting ties to our community in order to expand opportunities and support the success of SUNY Orange students. For more information about how you can start a scholarship or help a student in need, call 845-341-4337 or email dawnansbro@sunyorange.edu.