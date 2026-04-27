Orange County Chamber of Commerce debuts LaunchPad Entrepreneurial Business Academy

Aspiring entrepreneurs graduating high schools and trade schools in Orange County will receive the tools – and for one, a $5,000 grant – to turn their visions into successful businesses with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s new LaunchPad Entrepreneurial Business Academy Program.

Inspired by the long-running TV show “Shark Tank,” LaunchPad begins with a week-long immersive experience that guides participants from business idea development to pitching for startup funding.

The program will provide participants with training, guidance and resources to develop their business ideas from July 6-10, at Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen. Five finalists chosen from the program will present their proposals to a live panel the following week, competing for $5,000 from the chamber to launch their business and receive continued counseling.

“LaunchPad is about giving young people the confidence and real-world tools to transform their vision and skills into a meaningful, successful business opportunity,” said Heather Bell, president and CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. “We know there are incredibly talented students in our community who have the passion to start a business but may not yet have the business foundation. This program bridges that gap — connecting them with mentors, resources and ultimately the opportunity to bring their vision to life. Investing in these young entrepreneurs is truly an investment in the future of Orange County.”

Program information

The LaunchPad program will teach participants foundational business principals, how to legally set up and protect a business, budgeting and funding stratefies, how to develop marketing and branding and how to prepare a business pitch.

Instruction will be led by local chamber members, business leaders and industry experts, providing real-world insights and mentorship opportunities.

Participants will hear real-world testimonials from local business leaders and will engage in:

Interactive discussions and Q&A sessions.Hands-on activities to build their own business plans.Networking opportunities with peers and professionals.

Eligibility and application requirements:

Open to graduating seniors from Orange County high schools or trade schools. Applicants must submit: An essay outlining their business idea and entrepreneurial goals. One letter of recommendation. The application deadline is June 1, and acceptance notifications will be sent on June 10. Program capacity: 30 students.

The program cost is $225 per participant, due by June 24. (Financial assistance is available.)

For more information and to register, visit orangeny.com and look for July 6-10 on the Community Calendar under “EVENTS.”