Nebrasky giving away free furnace or boiler

Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is giving away a free furnace or boiler (up to $5,000 value) to one lucky homeowner in Orange County. The company said the giveaway is designed to “help local residents upgrade their home heating systems and stay warm and comfortable all season long.”

”We understand that heating costs can be a burden, especially with older, less efficient systems,” said owner Paul Nebrasky. “This giveaway is our way of giving back to the community and helping someone enjoy a worry-free winter with a brand-new, high-efficiency heating system.”

Homeowners can enter the giveaway by filling out the online entry form on the Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling website (nebraskyplumbing.com/furnace-giveaway). There is no purchase necessary, and entries will be accepted through Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The giveaway is open to all Orange County homeowners (no renters or commercial properties permitted), with one entry permitted per household. In addition, anyone who enters the giveaway and also requests a free consultation for a new or upgraded heating system will receive 15% off their project at time of installation.

Visit nebraskyplumbing.com/furnace-giveaway for more information or to enter.