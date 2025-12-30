MSMC Wellness Day

Mount Saint Mary College’s Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness recently hosted its 2025 Winter Wellness Day, serving up holiday cheer for local residents.

Held in the college’s Guzman Hall Multipurpose Room, the event welcomed more than 100 attendees.

The event was run by a dedicated team of current and former student employees, interns, and volunteers, ensuring the evening went off without a hitch.

“It was a reminder, in the most heartfelt way, that what we’ve built together is rooted in connection, consistency, and genuine care,” said Ashley Collazo, Acting Director of the Desmond Center.

True to the Desmond Center’s mission, the event featured accessible health and wellness activities for all ages. Attendees enjoyed a warm meal, interactive workshops, and children’s crafts.

The festive atmosphere was highlighted by a visit from Santa Claus and his elves, providing photo opportunities and holiday cheer for the families in attendance.

The Desmond Center provides wellness and educational services for underserved individuals and families. The center offers accessible and equitable educational, health, and wellness services for community members and families in the local area.

