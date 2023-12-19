Mount Peter Ski Area announces changes, upgrades

Mount Peter Ski Area recently announced its official opening, offering skiing, snowboarding, and tubing right in Warwick (51 Old Mt Peter Road). Of course, any snow-related activities on the slopes will depend on daily temperatures and weather, but that hasn’t stopped this winter recreation hotspot from issuing an update on changes to its facility, ones that promise even more winter sports fun.

This year, Mount Peter upgraded its pumphouse, allowing for an increase in snow production when needed. The facility also features a larger kitchen to produce a greater variety of delicious treats for winter fun-seekers who work up an appetite on the slopes. Other improvements include an expanded and redesigned Snow Basin Learning Center with a third “carpet lift” conveyor belt that carries new snow-sport adventurers to the top of the beginner hill; a roomier, 5,000-square-foot rental shop – double the size of the one it replaced – to make obtaining skis and other equipment a breeze; and an online system that enables guests to plan a trip and purchase tickets in advance at mtpeter.com.

Mount Peter continues to offer free lessons for new skiers, and welcomes winter sports enthusiasts of all skill levels, with trails from beginner to black diamond.

For more information, visit the website above or call 845-986-4940.