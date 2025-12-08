Meet Brian

ABOUT
5-year-old male
Unidentified stray German Shepherd from June
CHARACTERISTICS
Friendly and strong
Wants leash manners
COAT LENGTH
Long
HOUSETRAINED
Yes (uses outdoor area of kennel).
HEALTH
Neutered, vaccinated and tested
GOOD IN A HOME
With older children.
As possibly only pet.
German Shepherd experience owner preferred.
ADOPT BRIAN!
Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.
P.O. Box 61
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, N.Y. 10990
(845) 986-2473
wvhumane.org for adoption application
warwickhumane@yahoo.com