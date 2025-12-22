Meet Annie & Tazi

ABOUT

8 yr. old MinPin and 7 yr. old Chihuahua

Black/Tan female and Blonde male

CHARACTERISTICS

Very friendly attention seekers

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSETRAINED

No (due to former living conditions).

HEALTH

Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Comfort and cleanliness.

Respectful older children.

Other animals.

ADOPT ANNIE & TAZ!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

PO BOX 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption application

warwickhumane@yahoo.com