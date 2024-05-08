Lip and Tongue Tie Center holds grand opening

Dr. Arielle Rolon and Dr. Dayna Olstein recently announced the grand opening of the Lip and Tongue Tie Center at Orange County Pediatric Dentistry at 1200 Route 208, Monroe. The center offers lip and tongue tie procedures for patients of all ages using laser technology.

The practice focuses on relieving the symptoms caused by tethered tissue within the mouth, which can result in limited mobility of the tongue, often seen in babies who have difficulty latching while feeding, among other symptoms.

Olstein has a Bachelor of Science degree in biopsychology and a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She also completed an additional two-year residency program in pediatric dentistry at Schneider Children’s Hospital/Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Rolon has a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, where she also won the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Following dental school, Rolon completed her pediatric dental residency at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit tonguetieoc.com, or call 845-928-2205 to schedule a consultation.