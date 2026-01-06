Leadership Award honorees announced

SUNY Orange Foundation will recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community, the College, and the Foundation via its 2026 Leadership Awards. The celebration will be held on Thursday, April 30, in the William & Helen Richards Theatre in Orange Hall on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange with a reception to follow in the Orange Hall Gallery.

The 2026 Leadership Awards will be presented to:

Everett Collie, a creative professional, entrepreneur, and founder of EC Media Group will be presented with he Leadership in Business award.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services Dr. Erika Hackman will be presented with the Leadership in Education award.

Thomas Rickard ‘92, an Associate Professor of Mathematics and Head Coach of SUNY Orange Men’s Basketball will be presented with the Distinguished Alumni Leadership award.

Derrik Wynkoop, the President & CEO of Walden Savings Bank and SUNY Orange Foundation Board Member, will be presented with the Leadership in Community Service award in memory of Dawn Ansbro.

Helen G. Ullrich, Esq., a retired partner of Bergstein & Ullrich, LLP, former member of SUNY Orange Foundation Board of Directors, and former SUNY Orange Trustee, will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement in Leadership award.

“We are proud to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of these five community leaders,” said Kristin Jensen, Executive Director, SUNY Orange Foundation. “Each of them in their own way supports the mission of our Foundation, contributes to the greater good of this county where we live and work, and believes in the transformative power of education. We’re grateful for their support and look forward to congratulating them at the awards ceremony in April.”

Foundation Board Member and SUNY Orange alumna, Stephanie James ‘09, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Provident Bank, is serving as chair of the Leadership Awards planning committee.

“In addition to recognizing the passion and commitment of these members of our SUNY Orange community, the annual Leadership Award ceremony raises funds that make it possible for the Foundation to provide scholarships, help students in need, and promote student success,” James said. “I encourage everyone to get involved and join us in honoring these dedicated individuals. Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase, in-kind donations are welcomed, and committee members are needed to help with the planning of this important event.”

To purchase tickets for the Leadership Awards Ceremony, learn more about sponsorship opportunities, or join the committee, email Foundation@sunyorange.edu, 845-341-4471, or log onto www.sunyorangefoundation.org.