Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina Gala coming in April

This year, the American Latino Coalition will not be presenting the Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina at Museum Village.

On behalf of the American Latino Coalition & American Latino Cultural Center, it is with great respect and enthusiasm that we extend to you a heartfelt invitation to the upcoming Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina Recognition Gala Celebration on Saturday April 18, 2026 from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Falkirk Estate & Country Club in Central Valley. It will be a formal black-tie event.

Over the last decade, The Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina in Monroe has brought thousands of members of the community together at the beautiful Museum Village to share in celebrating our cultural and American history through the promotion of Family, Faith and Country. We have been incredibly encouraged and humbled by countless acts of kindness, support, and compassion.

After 10 years of successfully presenting and hosting the largest Latino festival in the Hudson Valley, efforts will be re-directed to launch a permanent, sustainable initiative for our community, known as the American Latino Cultural Center. Though our focus is shifting, the commitment to our mission remains vital.

The gala will bring together Latino families, community leaders, and partners who are united by a shared commitment to cultural pride, American values, and the spirit of opportunity that has long defined our great nation.

Your presence would not only inspire but reaffirm the importance of unity, faith, and patriotism — values that The Coalition believes transcend party lines and political divisions.

At the American Latino Cultural Center, our mission is to celebrate the richness of Latino heritage while embracing the core values that unite us as Americans — Family, faith, freedom, opportunity, and community.

The Coalition is dedicated to creating a welcoming space where Latino and non-Latino families can come together to honor their shared traditions, share stories, and strengthen intergenerational bonds. Through cultural programs, education, and civic engagement, we promote pride in our diverse roots and encourage active participation in the American experience. By uplifting Latino culture and upholding our shared values, we aim to build a stronger, more connected future for all as Americans.

The Coalition would be honored by your attendance and grateful for your continued support of Latino voices, leadership, and the values that define this country. Please contact us to coordinate arrangements at info@AmericanLatinoCoalition.com or call (845) 537-1307.