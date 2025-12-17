Holiday Tree of Life tribute

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties gathered with community members on Wednesday, Dec. 10 to dedicate its annual Holiday Tree of Life. The seasonal tribute offers families and friends a meaningful way to remember loved ones while supporting Hospice’s mission to provide compassionate physical, emotional and spiritual end-of-life care with comfort, dignity and respect.

The Tree of Life is open for the public to view and to use as a place of remembrance. Trees are located at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, Adams Fairacre Farms store in Newburgh, and at Billy Joe’s Ribworks in Newburgh.

“The Tree of Life represents connection, resilience and continuity. For the families we serve, it is a place of remembrance, and each light represents a life that mattered and a loved one whose presence is still felt,” said Eric Gatsik, President and CEO at Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties. He expressed sincere appreciation for sponsors who helped make the Holiday Tree of Life possible this season.

The event welcomed dozens of participants who joined Hospice staff and supporters in recognizing loved ones and celebrating the mission of compassionate care. The Holiday Tree of Life invites supporters to dedicate a star ornament that includes a loved one’s name. White stars are available for a $25 donation; silver stars are available for a $75 donation and gold stars are available for a $125 donation at each of the Holiday Tree of Life locations.

Hung at the donor’s location of choice, stars may also be purchased by visiting the Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties website or by calling the main office at 845-561-6111.

The Galleria at Crystal Run hosted the Tree of Life lighting ceremony and provided a welcoming space for the community to gather.

Adams Fairacre Farms and Home Depot for donated the trees that create the festive displays across the community. Home Depot locations in Middletown, Monroe, Monticello, and Newburgh contributed to the tree donations that made this year’s tribute possible.

Community members seeking to honor a loved one and support Hospice during the holidays can donate online at http://bit.ly/4pyte8U.

Since 1988, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties has provided compassionate end-of-life care to patients and families across the Hudson Valley. Guided by our mission of honoring life with dignity, comfort and compassion, we support individuals wherever they call home and help families navigate life’s most meaningful moments. Learn more at www.hospiceoforange.com