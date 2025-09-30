Historian selected as a 2025 County Rising Star

Woodbury resident Alex Prizgintas has been selected as one of Orange County’s 2025 Rising Stars by the Junior League of Orange County, N.Y., Inc. The honor reflects Prizgintas’ work as an author, touring musician, historian, and community leader as both president of the Woodbury Historical Society and government-appointed historian of Woodbury.

“I’m honored that my efforts have been noticed and I hope this award will help to open doors to future opportunities,” Prizgintas said.

The award ceremony for the honor will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown.

According to Prizgintas, it has been a highly productive year for him as there have been more than 200 bookings for music and lecture shows. The Woodbury Historical Society has also just completed a draft of our 2026 Calendar featuring area first responders.

“Another project in development are three additional, new operating toy train tables for our popular Legacy Toy Train Show, scheduled for Dec. 7 and featuring a tribute to our military members,” he added. “I am also looking forward to the publication of three articles and essays on local history in Orange County coming out in the next two months and my book on the history of dairy farming in Orange County is in the final stages of development.”

For more information about Prizgintas and his work, log onto alexprizgintas.com.