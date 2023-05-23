Health. Sewell named V.P. of patient care

Garnet Health Medical Center recently announce the promotion of Nicole Sewell, MSN, RN, CMSRN, CCRN, NE-BC to Chief Nursing Officer & Vice President of Patient Care Services. Sewell has been serving as interim in this position since August 2022.

“It is a true testament to Ms. Sewell’s superior leadership skills, her extensive experience, and her deep commitment to serving the needs of our patients and families, as well as the entire community, that we can seamlessly transition her to this position permanently,” said Jerry Dunlavey, Interim President & CEO, Garnet Health. “Nicole is beloved by patients and staff alike, and we value her dedication to Garnet Health and its mission.”

Throughout her tenure at Garnet Health, Sewell has held several nursing leadership positions and has been instrumental in many projects, most notably establishing the Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) in collaboration with Nursing Professional Development, frontline staff and the ICU medical leadership team.

She has served as Secretary and Chair of the Nursing Leadership Advisory Council, Chair of the Garnet Health Community Committee and has led projects such as Nurse Leader Mentorship, Food Insecurity, and assisted in the implementation of the Garnet Health Medical Center Nursing Assistant Program. Sewell is also an adjunct Nursing Instructor for Orange County Community College and is pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

Sewell started her career at Arden Hill Hospital in 1990 as a registered nurse. She has more than 30 years combined experience caring for patients in many areas such as medical-surgical, oncology, progressive care and critical care. She holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration and earned certifications in Med-Surg (CMSRN), Critical Care (CCRN) and Nurse Executive (NE-BC).