Harbor Freight Tools opens in Central Valley

Harbor Freight Tools, a retail store specializing in low-priced tools and other hardware, officially opened its new store in Central Valley on Saturday, November 18, at 8 a.m. The Central Valley store, located 23 Centre Drive, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the company, the hardware store is gearing toward professional contractors and technicians, as well as homeowners and hobbyists. The company employs engineers and experts in all tool categories to “ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more — and in a smaller footprint than one would find at, for example, a Home Depot or Lowes.

This new store is the 62nd Harbor Freight Tools store in New York. The company says it hired local employees and has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

Fortune recently named Harbor Freight as one of the best places to work in retail. It has also been recognized three years in a row by Forbes as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s best employers for veterans.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Central Valley and all of Orange County,” said Mark Smuzinsky, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Harbor Freight Tools began in 1977 as a Southern California-based mail-order company. In 1980, it opened the first retail location. Today, Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,400 stores across the country. For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.