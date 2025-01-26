Guardians of the States opens Central Valley office

Guardians of the States, a local property casualty insurance brokerage, recently opened a new office in Central Valley. Guardians of the States offers various insurance products, including auto, home, and commercial coverage. The company says it is fully equipped to handle all requests, whether local or remote.

”We are delighted to be welcomed into such a fine and pristine community. Our goal is to provide exceptional service and to grow together with the residents and businesses of Central Valley,” the company said in its grand opening announcement. “As Guardians of the States starts this new journey, the team looks forward to building strong relationships within the community and contributing to its continued growth and success.”

The office is located at 215 Route 32, Unit 2 in Central Valley. For more information about Guardians of the States and their services, visit gotsinsurance.com, call 845-335-6773, message 845-957-9389, or email info@gotsinsurance.com.