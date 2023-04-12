Goshen. Alana Bartley joins INSPIRE Foundation Board

INSPIRE is proud to announce the addition of its newest Foundation Board Member, Alana Bartley.

Bartley is a partner at Drake Loeb PLLC whose practice is focused on representing businesses and individuals in litigation matters. A lifelong resident of Orange County, Bartley was named a 2023 Top Lawyer in civil litigation by Hudson Valley Magazine.

She is a member of the Young Professionals of Orange County, the Orange County Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, and the Women’s Bar Association of Orange & Sullivan Counties. She also serves as a prosecutor for a local municipality in vehicle and traffic law.

“Alana is an extremely knowledgeable and skilled attorney who will be a great addition to the Inspire Foundation Board. I look forward to working with her as the Foundation grows to fulfill the needs of our incredible consumers and staff of Inspire,” INSPIRE’s Foundation Board Chairman, Ralph J. Martucci said.

Founded in 1950, INSPIRE is a not-for-profit charitable organization, officially known as Orange County Cerebral Palsy Association, Inc. INSPIRE impacts the lives of children and adults with special challenges through day habilitation, community habilitation, respite, social and recreational programs, and through INSPIRE Kids, a special education preschool serving students in Goshen, Newburgh, and Monroe locations. For more information, log onto www.inspirecp.org.