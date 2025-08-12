Gonzalez-Bosch awarded research fellowship

Dr. Mayda Gonzalez-Bosch, academic associate vice president for the health professions at SUNY Orange, was recently named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Education for 2025 by Women We Admire, a prominent organization that celebrates the accomplishments of influential women across the United States and Canada.

Ranked at No. 41 on the list, Gonzalez-Bosch joins a distinguished group of educators who are making meaningful impacts in their fields. Women We Admire is among the fastest-growing professional women’s networks, distributing content to more than 32,000 individuals and businesses across industries such as business, law, medicine, and education.

In addition to this honor, Gonzalez-Bosch was recently selected for a competitive research fellowship through the Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR) Scholar Network. The fellowship, titled “AI for Academic Writing and Publishing: A Practice-Oriented Training for Emerging Scholars,” brings together scholars from a variety of disciplines to explore the ethical and strategic use of generative AI in academic writing.

The month-long program offers guided training modules focused on strengthening writing skills, developing publishable research, and engaging with a global scholarly community. Fellows also gain hands-on editorial experience and pursue publication opportunities as part of the program’s outcomes.

Gonzalez-Bosch joined SUNY Orange’s leadership team in January 2024, following five years as the associate dean of health professions at Bergen Community College. At SUNY Orange, she oversees a growing healthcare division and is tasked with developing meaningful new programs. Identifying grant opportunities and scoping new areas of related curriculum and pedagogical development are also among her top priorities.

“In just over a year at SUNY Orange, Mayda’s focused and visionary leadership has already strengthened our health professions division and academic leadership team,” said Dr. Erika Hackman, SUNY Orange provost and vice president for academic affairs and student services. “Her collaborative efforts continue to strengthen faculty support while creating a more dynamic and enriching learning environment for our students. Being recognized among the nation’s top women leaders in education and selected for an international fellowship focused on innovation in academic publishing speaks to her growing influence and forward-thinking approach. We’re proud to have her guiding such vital academic initiatives at the College.”