Garnet Health partners with Regional Food Bank

Garnet Health recently announced a partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, helping to expand Garnet Health’s already established Food Farmacy program and reach more patients affected by food insecurity.

According to Garnet Health, in Orange County, 9.8% of the population lives with food insecurity. In early 2023, Garnet Health established the Food Farmacy program, which helps those considered “food insecure” by providing them with food upon discharge from any of the three Garnet Health hospitals.

Qualifying patients receive three days’ worth of food that is customized to their dietary needs. This incldues canned and dry foods, as well as personal hygiene items and educational and resource information.

“We are so grateful for the support that our Garnet Health family has provided to get us to this point. We are pleased to partner with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to continue to provide an exceptional patient care experience by providing diet-friendly packages to our patients in need,” said Jonathan Schiller, president and CEO, Garnet Health.

“Our mission at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is not just to feed our neighbors in need, but to provide them with healthy and nutritious food,” said Tom Nardacci, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “Partnerships like this with Garnet Health are instrumental in helping food-insecure neighbors with chronic diseases experience improved health and peace of mind.”

The Food Farmacy program is also supported through internal Garnet Health agencies and programs, such as Community Health, the Nursing Community Committee, Volunteer Services, Food Services, Patient Access and Garnet Health staff.

“Discharging patients with food is like sending them home with their medicine or spare dressings for their wounds,” said Moira Mencher, director of strategic planning and community relations, Garnet Health. “Food is a very important part of a person’s healing. Providing a patient with a couple of days of food and other resources reduces the stress of looking for their next meal or a ride to find one.”

