Garnet Health announces new physical medicine and rehabilitation practice

Garnet Health recently announced the opening of Garnet Health Doctors’ new Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialty practice, led by Bindu Pathrose, DO.

According to Garnet, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) focuses on impairments affecting the bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, muscles, nerves, brain, and spinal cord. Services include general evaluations, diagnostic testing such as electromyography (EMG) and office-based procedures such as joint injections.

“Using cutting-edge and time-tested treatments, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physicians will work collaboratively with other Garnet Health specialists to treat adult patients with acute or chronic musculoskeletal or neurological conditions,” said Izabela Nowosielski, president and CMO, Garnet Health Doctors. “We are proud to offer this much-needed outpatient service to those in our community.”

Garnet gave the following reasons to see a PM&R provider for an outpatient follow-up:

• Discharged inpatient rehab

• Stroke

• Amputation

• Traumatic brain injury

• Conditions requiring continued physical, occupational and speech therapy

In addition to:

• Orthotics and prosthetics/bracing

• Musculoskeletal issues involving the spine (cervical, thoracic, lumbar, sacral)

• Large-joint injections / trigger-point injections

• Botox for limb spasticity and migraine management

Goals of treatment stated by Garnet include maximizing independence with daily-living activities, decreasing pain, and enhancing performance and functionality to improve a patient’s quality of life without surgical intervention.

The PM&R practice is located on the third floor of the Outpatient Services building, on the Middletown campus of Garnet Health Medical Center. PM&R outpatient services are provided by George Chen, DO; George Gombas, MD; and Selcen Senol, MD. Appointments can be made by calling 845-333-7575 or visiting garnethealth.org/pmr.