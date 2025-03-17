Garnet Health announces Employee of the Year

Garnet Health recently announced the recipient of the 2024 Employee of the Year award for Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown: Enrique “Rick” Rodriguez, a courier for the health system.

In its announcement, Garnet Health described Rodriguez as “the kind of person who makes things happen — and always with a smile,” adding, “His flexibility and willingness to go the extra mile make him an essential part of Garnet Health. From coordinating deliveries for the Beyond the Walls holiday community collection efforts to delivering thousands of pounds of food for the Food Farmacy, Rick’s dedication is unmatched. Without his support, many of Garnet Health’s most impactful community initiatives would not be as successful. He plays a critical role in ensuring patients receive essential resources to aid in their recovery after discharge. Rick’s kindness, diligence and selfless service is inspiring to all.”

Employees of the Year are selected from among the 12 Employees of the Month at Garnet Health Medical Center. Anyone can nominate a Garnet Health employee, volunteer, provider or department for an award by emailing us at BEEaward@garnethealth.org.