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Galleria at Crystal Run to host Get Hired Job Fair

Middletown. Event to offer local employers an opportunity to interview and hire workers.

Middletown NY /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 11:22
    Galleria at Crystal Run to host Get Hired Job Fair

Galleria at Crystal Run will host the Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the lower level near Center Court. Sponsored by 92.7 WRRV, the event will enable local employers to interview, hire workers and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.

Participating employers include:

Anytime Home Care
Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council of Orange County
Banter by Piercing Pagoda
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
First Student
Hot Topic
Hospice of Orange & Sullivan
Here’s Help Staffing & Recruiting
New York Department of Labor
New York Department of Corrections
The Center for Discovery
Town Square Media
Walden Savings Bank

This event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Galleria at Crystal Run Advertising Department, at JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com. For full details and information regarding the Get Hired Job Fair event, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.