Fund raising opportunities for businesses

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently announced an opportunity for local nonprofits, civic groups and businesses to raise funds and make a meaningful impact in the community by volunteering at the 2025 New York Air Show. The event will be held on August 23-24 at Orange County Airport, 500 Dunn Road in Montgomery.

The initiative, branded as “Wings for a Cause,” allows community organizations to earn generous donations in exchange for volunteer service at the air show. Volunteers will assist with critical event operations such as ticketing, parking, concessions, guest services, hospitality, set-up and general site support.

“This is a timely and helpful program,” Chamber president and CEO Heather Bell-Meyer said. “It not only provides much-needed support for nonprofits but also strengthens our community by bringing people together in a fun, inspiring environment. When organizations give time, they also build relationships, visibility and goodwill that extend well beyond the weekend.”

Volunteer groups that provide 10 people for one day can earn $625 for the day while groups that provide 20 people per day for two days can earn up to $2,500 each day. All funds go directly to the nonprofit or to a charity of their choosing.

Employers are also encouraged to get involved by registering teams of employees and designating a community nonprofit to receive the proceeds. It’s a powerful way for companies to foster team spirit, fulfill corporate social responsibility goals and give back locally.

The 2025 New York Air Show is expected to draw thousands of spectators and will feature an elite lineup of performers including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, as well as a variety of military and civilian aircraft piloted by some of the nation’s top aviators. The event promises to be a high-energy, patriotic celebration and a premier platform for community engagement.

Volunteer shift options are available for both single-day and two-day commitments. Organizations must ensure that volunteers arrive on time and remain for the full duration of their scheduled shift to qualify for the donation.

For volunteer information, log onto air.show/ny-info/. To find out more about the Air Show, log onto air.show/newyork/ or email volunteers@air.show.