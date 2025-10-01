Foundation to host Scholarship Awards Ceremony

The SUNY Orange Foundation’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, located at 17 South St., in Middletown. Doors will open to guests at 6 p.m.

The Foundation’s annual awards ceremony recognizes the academic accomplishments of SUNY Orange scholarship recipients and the generosity of the donors who make these scholarships possible. More than $500,000 in scholarships will be awarded for the 2025–2026 academic year, thanks to the support of alumni, community members, businesses, and friends of the college.

“The Scholarship Awards Ceremony will be an evening of inspiration, appreciation, and celebration,” said Kristin Jensen, Executive Director of the SUNY Orange Foundation. “It’s an opportunity to see how the support of our generous donors impacts student success, and for our students to be celebrated for their hard work and determination.”

The evening will include remarks from college leadership, student and donor speakers, and the presentation of scholarship certificates to more than 250 student recipients, totaling more than $500,000 in awards.

This year, the Foundation is offering community members the opportunity to support student scholarships through the purchase of ads in the Scholarship Awards Journal, which will be distributed at the ceremony. Families, friends, and businesses may purchase ads to congratulate recipients, highlight their organization, or show general support. All proceeds from journal ads directly benefit the Scholarship Fund, ensuring that future students have access to educational opportunities.

The Scholarship Awards Ceremony is free for guests to attend, but registration is required, and all guests must have a ticket to enter. Scholarship recipients, donors, and community members are encouraged to RSVP online at https://shorturl.at/kLYeB. Attendance may also be confirmed by emailing foundation@sunyorange.edu or (845) 341-4725.

The next round of scholarship applications will open in January 2026. Details and the application link will be available at www.sunyorangefoundation.org.