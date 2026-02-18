The American Latino Coalition & American Latino Cultural Center recently announced the upcoming Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina Recognition Gala. The event will be held on Saturday April 18, 2026 at Falkirk Estate & Country Club-206 Smith Clove Road in Central Valley.

Over the last decade, The Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina at Museum Village in Monroe has brought thousands of members of the community together to share in celebrating our cultural and American history through the promotion of Family, Faith and Country.

After 10 years of successfully hosting the largest Latino festival in the Hudson Valley, efforts are being are re-directed to launching a permanent, sustainable initiative for the community, known as the American Latino Cultural Center. Though the focus is shifting, the commitment to the mission remains vital.

The gala will bring together Latino families, community leaders, and partners who are united by a shared commitment to cultural pride, American values, and the spirit of opportunity that has long defined our great nation.

A dedication exists to continue creating a welcoming space where Latino and non-Latino families can come together to honor their traditions, share stories, and strengthen intergenerational bonds. Through cultural programs, education, and civic engagement, pride in our diverse roots and active participation in the American experience is encouraged. By uplifting Latino culture and upholding our shared values, the aim is to build a stronger, more connected future for all as Americans.

Attending the event, organizers said, would not only inspire but reaffirm the importance of unity, faith, and patriotism — values that we believe transcend party lines and political divisions.

At the American Latino Cultural Center, the mission is to celebrate the richness of Latino heritage while embracing the core values that unite us as Americans — family, faith, freedom, opportunity, and community.

For ticket information, log onto https://shorturl.at/c161L. Additional information can be found at www.AmericanLatinoCoalition.com.