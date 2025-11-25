Chamber to celebrate Small Business Saturday

The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the nationwide Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 29 to highlight the vital role small businesses play in our community. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurs, local merchants, and artisans who make our area unique and drive our local economy.

The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce invites residents and visitors to shop, dine, and support local businesses throughout the Town of Monroe. Small Business Saturday is more important than ever as our small business owners continue to recover and thrive, contributing to the vibrancy of our community.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate Small Business Saturday and the hardworking entrepreneurs and small business owners who make our community special,” said Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce President, Justin LaMarch. “Small businesses are the heart and soul of our local economy, and we encourage everyone to shop and dine locally, explore the new stores, and support the amazing businesses that make the Town of Monroe unique.”

By shopping small, you are not only finding unique gifts and products, but also reinvesting in the community. Small businesses create jobs, support local causes, and contribute to the character of our neighborhoods.

“We’ve seen how important local support is in keeping small businesses strong and thriving,” said Carol Kobetitsch, owner of Gray Barn Farms and Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce Board member. “Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity for the community to come together and show their support for the local businesses that make our town great.”

Get involved by:

* Shopping Local - Make a point to visit, shop and or dine at local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

* Sharing the Love - Use the hashtag #ShopSmall and #SmallBusinessSaturday on social media to spread the word and encourage others to support local businesses.

The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting and supporting local businesses within the Town of Monroe, Villages of Harriman and Monroe and the surrounding towns by fostering a strong and vibrant business community by advocating for small businesses, providing resources and networking opportunities, and working to strengthen the local economy.

To learn more or to join the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce, log onto at www.gmcoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram for upcoming events.