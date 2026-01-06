Chamber appoints two to board

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of business leaders Thomas Scaglione and Frank Volpe its Board of Directors.

Scaglione, the Vice President of Government and Community Relations with WMCHealth, and Volpe, the owner of several businesses, joined the board Jan. 1, 2026.

“Thomas and Frank bring the expertise and devotion to our business community that helps our county continue to thrive,” said Chamber President and CEO Heather Bell. “I know that they will be excellent board members and will play vital roles in advancing the Orange County Chamber of Commerce mission of driving local economic growth and serving our communities.”

Scaglione brings a wealth of experience in healthcare policy and executive leadership, representing WMCHealth, one of the largest employers in Orange County. In professional roles, he focuses on fostering business relationships and community development, helping to attract businesses to locate in Orange County by informing them of the healthcare options available in the area.

“I bring a unique skill set and forecasting lens to the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to see what trends will impact the health care and business community in Orange County,” he said.

In addition to his professional roles, he serves on the Business Council of Westchester and the board of People’s Place, a Kingston, N.Y.-based organization that provides food, clothes and help to those in need. These roles demonstrates his commitment to building stronger communities throughout the region.

Volpe is the President of Brothers of the Leaf, a successful cigar lounge and social club in Newburgh, N.Y., and owns and operates three other businesses.

”For more than 25 years, I have had the opportunity to observe, learn and lead in several companies as well as in the public safety sector,” he said. In addition to his enterprises, he has been voted onto three boards and assigned five promotions to leadership positions.

In 2022, he was voted president of the Town of New Windsor Police Benevolent Association. His responsibilities included directing the police union into a positive environment, restoring the fair labor practices between the town and union, and negotiating a new contract, Volpe said.

“I took that role at the request of the membership to mend the relationship between the town administration and the police union,” he said. His responsibilities included,“ he added.

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting economic growth and prosperity in Orange County, New York. Through advocacy, networking, and community engagement, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and a champion for the local business community. Learn more at orangeny.com.