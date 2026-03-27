CCE Orange County hosts annual Annual Dairy, Equine, and Livestock Day & Trade Show

On Wednesday, March 25, Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County hosted the Annual Dairy, Equine, and Livestock Day & Trade Show, at their Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville, N.Y. Now in its 37th year, the show has become a main stay for the agriculture community of Orange County.

The day featured Agribusiness Exhibits, a Field Crop & Vegetable Insect Education Program offering recertification credits and a presentation by Joe Lawrence, PRO-DAIRY’s Dairy Forage Crop Production System Specialist.

The show provided an opportunity for local agribusiness organizations to showcase the many products and services they offer. It also served as a valuable chance for members of the community to connect, share ideas, and network with one another.