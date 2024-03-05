Captain’s Table celebrates 90 years serving Orange County

The Captain’s Table, located at 547 Route 17M in Monroe, is celebrating its 90-year anniversary of serving the Orange County community.

The Captain’s Table is owned by the Hafenecker family. In an announcement, owner Ray Hafenecker reflected on his 52-year journey at The Table and expressed appreciation for his business’s loyal customers and staff. “We wouldn’t be here without all of their continued support. We are very fortunate to have the best customers and staff.”

The restaurant’s anniversary announcement noted how it had grown over the decades, “from a road-side rest stop for weary travelers along old 17, to a place for guests of all ages to enjoy.” The Captain’s Table menu includes steaks, burgers, seafood and salads, plus over 30 different labels for beer connoisseurs.

Hafenecker said the restaurant will be celebrating its anniversary with a new take on some time-tested favorites. “We will be showcasing our signature dishes and re-inventing the dishes that led us to this anniversary. We will be collaborating with our suppliers, musicians and local businesses, and we invite our community to celebrate all year with us.”