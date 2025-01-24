Bridal show returns to the Galleria

Elegant Bridal Productions, a wedding event production company, is hosting a free Bridal Show at Galleria at Crystal Run on Saturday, January 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Center Court on the lower level.

The Bridal Show will feature wedding vendors, creative displays and interactive exhibits aimed at inspiring couples in crafting their dream wedding. A bridal fashion show will showcase the latest bridal gowns and formalwear trends from designers and boutiques. Wedding professionals, ranging from photographers to florists, planners, and more will also be on hand to provide advice to engaged couples.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the event, including music, couple’s games, and more. And as a bonus, attendees can enter to win an eight-day / seven-night honeymoon courtesy of Elegant Bridal Productions.

For more information about Elegant Bridal Productions and to register in advance, visit elegantbridal.com/bridalshow/2384. For more information about Galleria at Crystal Run’s upcoming events, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.