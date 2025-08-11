Bell to receive Economic Development honor

Heather Bell, President & CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Women of Achievement in Economic Development Award, which will be presented at the Orange County Partnership’s Investor Breakfast in October.

The honor recognizes an outstanding female leader whose work has demonstrated exemplary performance in her field, resulting in increased capital investment, positive economic impact, and job creation in Orange County.

Since joining the Orange County Chamber of Commerce in 2019, Bell has played a pivotal role in enhancing the organization’s impact. She served as co-chair of the Workplace Wellness Committee, chairperson of the Ambassador Committee, and spearheaded the re-creation of the Chamber’s Small Business Committee, which she also chaired. Bell strategically grew the Chamber’s membership while ensuring the retention of existing members by building meaningful relationships and providing real value to their businesses. Following some leadership changes, she became the new President & CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

“Heather’s commitment to economic growth and empowering small businesses is exactly what this award represents,” said Conor Eckert, President & CEO of the Orange County Partnership. “Her leadership has strengthened our region’s small and main street business climate and laid the groundwork for sustained investment.”

The 2025 Investor Breakfast will also feature Kartik B. Athreya, Director of Research and Head of the Research and Statistics Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as the keynote speaker. Athreya is one of the nation’s most respected economic minds, offering deep insight into monetary policy, labor markets, and regional economic dynamics. His presence underscores the strength of this year’s program and highlights Orange County’s growing influence as a player in the broader economic landscape.

The Orange County Partnership is the leading economic development organization in Orange County, N.Y., dedicated to attracting, retaining, and growing businesses that drive investment and create jobs for the region.