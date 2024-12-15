Astar helps those in need

Last month’s snowstorm was no match for workers from Astar Heating and Air Conditioning as they performed two installations free of charge for those in need.

On Friday, Nov. 22, Astar put in a new boiler at ADAPT of the Hudson Valley’s residential location in Westtown and a new furnace, air conditioning, and indoor air quality installation at a woman’s home in Middletown. The two installations would have cost approximately $14,000 each.

“Service Titan, the folks who support our software, was doing a program to support the trades and paid for us to do a couple of installations for customers,” said Astar operations manager Jeremy Dunitz. “We chose ADAPT of the Hudson Valley and a woman who had just moved into a new home when her heating system failed. ADAPT does great work and we have always done what we can to support our community members.”

ADAPT of the Hudson Valley, a non-profit supporting people with disabilities in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties, provides residential and community support.

“The boiler in Westtown was old and needed to be replaced and Astar did the residents there a great service,” said Richard Lavin, ADAPT’s Director of Facility Services. “In fact, that same day, the Friday before Thanksgiving when we had the snow, we lost heat at our offices in Middletown and Astar responded immediately and got our heat back, which was pretty important that day. Their customer service is great and they have always kept us informed while diagnosing and installing.”