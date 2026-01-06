Applications open for Animal Shelter Grant Fund

Animal welfare organizations across the area are invited to apply for this year’s Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Fund grant cycle. A total of $16,500 will be awarded in grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 by the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan to support projects that directly benefit animals in need.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations in Orange and surrounding counties that are dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and protecting animals.

Established in 2015 through a generous bequest from Jean Rowe, this fund has become a lasting legacy for animal welfare in our region. To date, more than $130,000 has been awarded to support essential capital improvements and impactful projects that help animals thrive.

The application deadline is Jan. 30, 2026. The awards will be announced in mid-February.

For more information, call 845-769-9696 or email lisa@cfosny.org.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/tnXtH to apply. Pass this opportunity along to help the foundation continue supporting the vital, compassionate work being done for animals throughout the Hudson Valley.