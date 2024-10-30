Abilities First celebrates education program acquisition

Abilities First has officially commemorated the acquisition of educational programs in Middletown and New Windsor, serving approximately 200 preschool and school-age students who have developmental delays or disabilities.

An outdoor ribbon-cutting on Oct. 23 showcased one of the two new Abilities First locations: the Middletown Education Center, which serves students ages 3 to 8 at 379 Mount Hope Road, Wallkill. That location, along with Abilities First’s Educational Learning Experience, which serve ages 3 to 21 at 930 Raz Ave. in New Windsor, were previously operated by The ARC Greater Hudson Valley. In its announcement, Abilities First noted that ARC, which could no longer provide services for students, will continue to provide services for adults at its other locations.

During the ribbon cutting, about 50 area officials and supporters, as well as Abilities First students, families and staff, heard speakers discuss the type of education provided to students. They also toured the educational facility and enjoyed refreshments. Abilities First is a nonprofit organization that provides people with developmental challenges and their families “support to attain independence, self-determination, integration and acceptance by others through education, exploration and experience,” the company explained. Abilities First is supported by the Foundation for Abilities First NY.

During his remarks, Abilities First CEO Dr. Jeffery Fox thanked The ARC Greater Hudson Valley and the New York State Education Department, as well as numerous collaborators and supporters, for a seamless transition. He said the new programs, with 130 employees, include a preschool program serving 140 children and a school-age program with 60 students ages 5 to 21. Abilities First is continuing to hire staff, he said, and has slots available to serve additional children.

“Last spring, we were approached by The ARC Greater Hudson Valley, which needed a trusted partner to hand off these programs as they focused on their adult programs,” Fox said, noting that the pre-school and school-age programs were slated for closure. “Our job now is to prepare these students, through specialized academic instruction, for what comes next in life, and to do so with success, pride and achievement.”

Sandra Brownsey, director of Early Intervention Services for the Orange County Department of Health, said, “I’m so happy to be here knowing that these programs will stay open and will stay in great hands. Families trust you to provide great services, and I know they will thrive under Abilities First.”

In 2023, Abilities First served 359 students from 29 Hudson Valley school districts. There were 142 graduates of its preschool program and five graduates from its high school. In 2024, not including the acquired programs, Abilities First served 368 students, had 82 preschool graduates and four high school graduates. Overall, it served 29 school districts. In the 2023-2024 school year, the former ARC programs served 184 students and graduated 48 preschool students. For more information, visit AbilitiesFirstNY.org.