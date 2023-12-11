110 Grill at Galleria Mall to host Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

The 110 Grill at the Galleria Mall in Middletown along with a volunteer from the Orange-Sullivan chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be holding a fundraising event to support the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Sunday, December 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Sunday, December 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A volunteer will be available to answer questions and provide information about the free services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families who live in Orange County and nationally. Patrons will be able to learn about support groups available for caretakers and individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, as well as the numerous online educational programs available.

To donate to the organization’s largest fundraiser, just pick up a coupon at the resource table or scan the QR code. Patrons participating in the fundraiser just need to mention to their server that they wish to participate in supporting the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. This will not cost any additional money. The 110 Grill will donate 10% of the food and non-alcoholic beverages ordered for each participating patron to the Alzheimer’s Association. For information about upcoming Alzheimer’s Association educational programs and support groups visit alz.org/hudsonvalley or call 800-292-3900.

For more information, contact: Tina Eckert, walk manager, at 845-471-2619 or Tmeckert@alz.org.