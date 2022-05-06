Rosemarie Rubino passed away on a Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was 84 years old and surrounded by her beloved five children. Rosemarie is the daughter of the late Pantaleo and Marianina Costantino Trongone, born December 3, 1937, in Bronx, NY. She has been a resident of Highland Mills, NY since 1971. She worked at Robert Yeager Health Center, Waldenbooks, and Kmart.

Rosemarie loved to cook and feed anyone who came through the door. Her grit, straight-talk style, and big love personality made the hardened tender, fools wise, sheepish blush, and the sad smile. You were always welcomed at Nana’s and if you were a grandchild, you got whatever you wanted without challenge. Nana said so and so it will be. Her favorite moments were when her house was filled with people, family and friends making Easter pies to feed an army, conversations on top of other conversations, and kids screaming with joy, play, and infectious laughter.

She is survived by her children: Michael A. Rubino of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY; Frank E. Rubino of Highland Mills, NY; Gioia A. Rubino of Highland Mills, NY; Maria L. Rubino of Highland Mills, NY; and Jennielena Rubino and her husband, Jean-Paul Le Du of Thornwood, NY; sister, Lillian Guarino and her husband, Anthony of Calverton, NY; her sister-in-law, Mary Trongone; and grandchildren: Steven, Angela, Daniella, Marisa, Gioiabella, Francesca, and Genevieve, and by many many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemarie has been reunited with her loving husband, Frank Rubino.

Visitation was held from 2–5p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church, 448 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Interment followed at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.