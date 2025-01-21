William W. Smith, 96

William W. Smith passed away peacefully on January 18, 2025, in Suffern, NY, at the age of 96. Son of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Curran) Smith, he was born on November 29, 1928, in Airmont, NY.

William proudly protected his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he became a local landscaper. Additionally, he was a member of St. Anastasia Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Smith of Sloatsburg, NY; daughters Beverly Cohen of Corona, Calif., and Eileen Bachenheimer and her husband Barry of Campbell Hall, NY; grandchildren Kristie and Stacy; and his beloved great-grandson Skyler Nelson. In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his siblings Clarence Smith, Horace Smith, Eleanor Gannon, Alice Jones, and Beatrice Birish.

Visitation: Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a chapel service at 12:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).