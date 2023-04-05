William P. Kelly, Sr., of Monroe NY, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He recently celebrated his 80th birthday. The son of the late Frances Shea and William J. Kelly, he was born in Manhattan, NY, on Feb. 23, 1943.

William, or “Bill” as many of his friends and loved ones called him, was a proud longtime resident of Monroe, NY where he served on the Monroe Improvement Association. Bill was active and present in his community volunteering his time to the Monroe Woodbury Little League to coach and support his three loving sons.

Bill was also an immensely generous man who supported many charities and organizations, including the Hackensack University Medical Center, American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. Later in life, he showed great support to the Pallottine Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate in Monroe, NY, where he regularly attended Mass.

William enjoyed an illustrious 37-year career working for Orange & Rockland Utilities serving as the Director of Labor Relations based in Spring Valley, NY. After retiring, he traveled extensively with his wife Carmen and became an avid reader, always enjoying a good book. But his favorite pastime during his 20-year retirement was doting on his grandkids. “Po-Pop” as he came to be called was ever present at games, recitals and all the important events in their lives. He was a man of many sayings and many more names. Whether you knew him as William, Bill, Mr. Kelly, Dad, Pops, or “Po-Pop”, anyone fortunate to know him adored him. He was kind, loving, funny, patient and dignified. He will be missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carmen, at home in Monroe, NY; his sons: Michael J. Kelly and his wife Linda of Milford, PA, William P. Kelly, Jr and his wife Barbara of Monroe, NY, and John E. Kelly and his girlfriend Shannon of Monroe, NY; and eight grandchildren: Alyssa, Olivia, Evangeline, Amanda, Lucas, Gianna, Allie, and Ella. He is additionally survived by extended family members, his cousin James P. Dugan and his wife Christine, along with their daughter Lindsay Dugan, and their son Justin Dugan, who was William’s Godson, and by his cousin Patricia Zarb, along with her daughter Mary Bernardo. William was predeceased by his aunt, Katherine Dugan, and his cousin Patricia’s husband, Joseph Zarb.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 3rd, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.

Memorial donations in William’s name may be made to the Pallottine Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate, 98 Harriman Heights Rd., Monroe, NY 10950, https://pallotinesisters.org/

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Highland Mills. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.