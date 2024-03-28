William Leonard Hall, 70

William Leonard Hall, a resident of Monroe, NY, also known as William Hall and known as Bill to friends and family, passed away at Good Samaritan Memorial Hospital in Suffern, NY, on March 20, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

William was predeceased by his mother, the late Ruth Hall, and father, the late Leonard Hall. William was a foreman at Kuiken Brothers Lumber Yard. He was also a fisherman and loved records and music.

William is survived by his wife Laurie Hall, his daughters Brittany and Brooke Hall, his brother Grant Hall, and his only granddaughter Pearl, who was his “sunshine.”

No funeral service or wake will be held at this time.

Brendan and Thomas Flynn provided cremation care at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc. The family has entrusted William’s care to the Flynn Family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.