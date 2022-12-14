William H. Thompson, Jr., 73, of Slate Hill, NY, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Garnet Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

William was born November 10, 1949 in Pompton Plains, NJ. He is the son of William H. Thompson, Sr. and Eleanor (Wright) Thompson.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Plaza Materials, Suffern, NY.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Thompson; daughters, Christine Ciceran and husband Brian and Tracey Denesewitch and husband Alex; son, Earl Decker; brothers, Glenn and Hank Thompson; grandchildren, Emily, Tiffany, Jenna, Tyler, Scott, Gregory, Brittany (Tom), Ryan, and Earl; two great grandchildren, Avery and Hailey.

He was predeceased by his father, William Thompson, Sr.; son, Billy Thompson, and sister, Babe Miller.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen.